Relax and Rejuvenate

After the stressful year that we’ve had, everyone deserves a trip to the spa. With the latest hydrotherapy treatments and results-oriented facial and body services, Kohler Waters Spa will help you discover new depths of relaxation. Joining us this morning to share more about the spa and its popular treatments is Nikki Miller, the Director at Kohler Waters Spa. Nikki will also discuss what makes Kohler Waters Spa different than other spas in the area.

The Kohler Waters Spa is offering limited time only seasonal treatments for guests this fall. Now through November 30, there are luxurious treatments like the Autumn Escape Pumpkin Facial, massage and pedicure available at the Flagship Spa.

Click here to make a reservation!