Rejuvenate Your Face, Body and Skin

RemedyNow Aesthetics is one of the first medical spas in the Milwaukee area to offer two leading-edge non-invasive procedures using electromagnetic energy for patients wanting to build and strengthen muscles. They specialize in the aesthetic rejuvenation of the face, body, and skin. Dr. Siddiqui at RemedyNow Aesthetics offers two new procedures including Emsella, which utilizes electromagnetic energy to help with urinary incontinence that affects 25 million Americans, and Emsculpt Neo, the only technology which uses a combination of electromagnetic and radiofrequency energy to build muscle and permanently lose fat. Both of these new non-invasive technologies are pain-free, needle-free and require no downtime.

RemedyNow Aesthetics will be hosting a launch party at their Oak Creek location from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, for thos who want to learn more and demo the new technologies. As a special offer, those who attend the party will be able to book with Emsculpt and Emsella for special reduced pricing. Joining us today to talk more about this medical spa is Dr. Danish Siddiqui, board certified OBGYN and CEO of RemedyNow Aesthetics -- where he offers non-surgical options to meet all your aesthetic needs.

For more information on RemedyNow Aesthetics and the procedures that they offer please visit their website at www.remedynowaesthetics.com or give them a call at 262-404-9003.