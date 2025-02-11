Register Now for an Animal Filled Adventure

The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) is dedicated to enriching lives through education, animal care, and adoption. Based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, HAWS offers a wide range of spring and summer programs for children, families, and school groups.

Maybe you have a horse-loving kid in your family but no room for a horse! Maybe you're looking for an activity for your school or scout group! HAWS invites them all to their educational programs at the Waukesha shelter or the Shallock Center for Animals in Delafield.

Don't miss out on the experience of a lifetime! Registration is open for spring and summer programs. For more information visit HAWS!