Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe

Erin Juzenas, Owner of Shop Privy, joins us today to show off some refreshed looks and favorite trends for the upcoming spring season. This month, Shop Privy is focusing on the basics like denim pants or shorts that are easy to style. Also, flutter sleeves are trending and can give a cute look with a front tuck! They have some flirty dresses that are great to have when events like baby showers, graduations or vacations pop up. Bright colors are everywhere this season, and Shop Privy has them all! For more looks like these and all your vacation staples, visit in-store or online at Shop Privy.

