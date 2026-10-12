Refresh Your Fall Routine with Simple Wellness Tips the Whole Family Can Use

Fall is a natural time to reset as kids head back to school, schedules get busier and families settle into new routines. Nutrition expert Mia Syn, MS, RDN, shares realistic ways to make wellness easier this season, from smarter hydration and simple home-cleaning habits to practical travel tips. Rather than promoting a restrictive seasonal challenge, her approach focuses on small, manageable changes that can help families build healthier habits that fit into everyday life.