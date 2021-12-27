Reflections

Former Governor and friend of The Morning Blend, Marty Schreiber returns to reflect on the past year and look ahead to 2022. Marty is the author of "My Two Elaines."

The book is about learning, coping and surviving as an Alzheimer's Caregiver. Marty is always a glass half full guy. He stresses the importance of caregivers taking care of themselves. He counts his blessings and encourages others to do so too. Marty says holding on to anger and frustrations is a waste of energy. Marty says Alzheimer's disease is bad but ignorance of the disease is worse.

