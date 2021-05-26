Reflecting on the Meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day represents many things for different people, whether it’s backyard barbecues or long-weekend road trips. However, the real meaning of Memorial Day is to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and for our freedom. Joining us today is Former US Marine Eric Rittmeyer, and he will share a few things that we should be doing to show our support. Eric will also discuss points from his book, The Emotional Marine—68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You.

