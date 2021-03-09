Reduce Your Kids' Screen Time

The past year has resulted in kids doing school on-line and spending free time on their devices. It is hard for kids and parents to manage.

Cyber Safety Consulting (CSC), a Chicago based company with nationwide influence, provides interactive education to students, parents and teachers about today’s technology and how we can keep our children safe as they utilize technology both in the classroom and at home. Liz Repking, CSC’s founder, is a nationally recognized speaker with vast knowledge of the issues, and is a valuable expert resource for news outlets. Liz joins us today with tips to reduce screen time and a call to action for parents and kids.

1. Set expectations and build awareness as to how much tech is being used.

2. Set some rules around quality time offline

3. Revisit how kids were educated about the use of technology with information about what to do if something goes wrong online.

4. Use the simple settings built into the tech to increase safety online.