Thanksgiving dinner consists of heaps of food resulting in many leftovers. While zero waste may be unattainable during the holidays, there are still some ways to reduce waste at your Thanksgiving table. Recycling and Solid Waste Supervisor of Waukesha County Parks and Land Use, Analiese Smith shares tips on how you can reduce food waste and ideas for reusable items you can use to decorate the table.

For additional ways to reduce waste in your daily life, visit www.waukeshacounty.gov/recycling.