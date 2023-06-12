Reduce the Stress & Worry of Running a Business

Owning or running a business can be incredibly rewarding, but also very stressful. Today President of Vertz Marketing, Tim Vertz joins us today to provide advice on how to be a better business owner through self-care and reducing stress. Some of that advice includes the importance of sleep, mental sharpness, diet, and more. Contact Vertz Marketingfor a FREE marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 12:13:13-04
Owning or running a business can be incredibly rewarding, but also very stressful. Today President of Vertz Marketing, Tim Vertz joins us today to provide advice on how to be a better business owner through self-care and reducing stress. Some of that advice includes the importance of sleep, mental sharpness, diet, and more. Contact Vertz Marketingfor a FREE marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.