Reduce the Stress & Worry of Running a Business

Owning or running a business can be incredibly rewarding, but also very stressful. Today President of Vertz Marketing, Tim Vertz joins us today to provide advice on how to be a better business owner through self-care and reducing stress. Some of that advice includes the importance of sleep, mental sharpness, diet, and more. Contact Vertz Marketingfor a FREE marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business.

