Decluttering can bring you peace of mind but the thought of organizing can cause stress. Today, Andrew Mellen, The Most Organized Man in America says the key is to focus on what you're getting not what you're giving up!
Focus on what you’re getting – LESS STRESS, MORE TIME, MORE MONEY, MORE FREEDOM in your life. Suddenly in perspective, letting the sweater with the moth holes in it doesn’t seem like such a big deal.
I’ve also found that instead of FIGHTING with stuff, stuff will always outlast you, say thank you. Expressing gratitude for things is a much easier way to let them go.
Reduce Stress by Getting Organized!
Expert Andrew Mellen Show Us How to Start!
Posted at 10:17 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 11:17:16-04
