Redefining Yourself as a Parent

Sending your child to college can be a stressful and emotional process for parents. Author Christy Pruitt-Haynes joins the show today to talk about how you can redefine yourself as a parent when you are doing it from a distance. Her new book I Have to Pay for This $h!t, is a parody children's book written for parents of upcoming college freshman struggling with the emotions of their kids leaving in the fall. The book talks about how you can find new hobbies, interests, or hidden talents.

Based in Nashville, TN, Pruitt-Haynes has worked with leading organizations including Starbucks, Dollar General, Nissan, Vanderbilt University, the International Conference on Diversity, and more to help create strategies for innovative teams and highly effective leaders.

For more information about Christy and her book, you can visit her website atchristypruitt-haynes.com.