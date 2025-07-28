Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Redefining Revenge: Author Shares New Path to Taking Back Control

Adam Albrecht
Redefining Revenge: Author Shares New Path to Taking Back Control
Posted

Author and Blogger Adam Albrecht joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his newsletter about dealing with negative people.

Adam describes how to get back at your enemies in a way that feels good and also makes your life better! It’s inevitable – some people just aren’t going to like you! Adam explains why this happens and shares tips to manage it and fire back without being mean or hurting anybody. This is a guide to disappointing those negative nellies and improving in ways that work to your advantage. Think of it as friendly and legal revenge!

Adam's latest book, What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?, is out now! For more information, visit AdamAlbrecht

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo