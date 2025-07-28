Redefining Revenge: Author Shares New Path to Taking Back Control

Author and Blogger Adam Albrecht joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his newsletter about dealing with negative people.

Adam describes how to get back at your enemies in a way that feels good and also makes your life better! It’s inevitable – some people just aren’t going to like you! Adam explains why this happens and shares tips to manage it and fire back without being mean or hurting anybody. This is a guide to disappointing those negative nellies and improving in ways that work to your advantage. Think of it as friendly and legal revenge!

Adam's latest book, What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?, is out now! For more information, visit AdamAlbrecht

