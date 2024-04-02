Dr. Jonathan Stevenson is back fromStrive Integrative Health to talk about prism full-body red light therapy beds. Red light therapy can help with reducing chronic pain, help with weight loss management sooth joins and arthritis pain and so much more. Right now Dr. Stevenson is looking for 15 motivated individuals to experience a body transformation! For a LIMITED Time Your $379 Package is just $49!

Includes Your Body Contouring Session, FREE Vibration Session and FREE Consultation!

It’s time you put yourself FIRST! Start your body transformation NOW!

Call (262) 649-2438 to book your $49 Full body red light therapy session

