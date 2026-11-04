Recycling Rules Change: What Waukesha County Residents Need to Know

Recycling is one of the easiest ways to reduce waste, but keeping up with current guidelines is more important than ever. As recycling technology, markets and local programs evolve, materials accepted in curbside recycling can change over time. Ahead of America Recycles Day, Jenna Biermann, Recycling Specialist with Waukesha County Recycles, shares the latest updates residents should know, including the acceptance of paper cups and #4 plastic tubs and lids in participating communities. She also discusses common recycling mistakes, why guidelines vary from one community to another, and simple steps everyone can take to recycle more effectively.

Learn how to avoid contamination, keep recyclable materials out of the landfill, and find the most up-to-date information for your area at Recycling and Garbage | Waukesha County.