Recovery, Hope and Community: Marking Overdose Awareness Day in Milwaukee

As communities recognize International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Serenity Inns is shining a light on recovery, support and second chances. The organization provides a full continuum of care for men facing substance use disorder, including residential treatment, transitional living and ongoing recovery support. CEO Ken Ginlack joins The Morning Blend to discuss the current overdose crisis, the progress being made in Milwaukee and the importance of reducing stigma surrounding addiction. He'll also share details about Serenity Inns' upcoming Celebration of Recovery on September 17, an event that honors individuals who have rebuilt their lives through recovery. Viewers can learn how to support the mission and get involved in local recovery efforts.