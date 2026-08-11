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Recover, Restore, and Thrive in Wellness

The Guild of Modern Wellness
Recover, Restore, and Thrive in Wellness
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Feel your best with The Guild of Modern Wellness! The Guild of Modern Wellness is a one-of-a-kind wellness community in New Berlin. This team is focused on bringing together evidence-informed recovery technologies, luxury wellness experiences, educational resources, and trusted wellness professionals under one roof.

Some signature experiences offered:

  • The Recovery Room (red light, molecular hydrogen, infrared sauna, PEMF, ozone sauna, and more)
  • Resilience (contrast therapy with sauna and cold plunge)
  • Crown & Roots (luxury head spa)
  • Mane Revival (FDA-cleared Class IV laser hair restoration)

Mention The Morning Blend and receive a complimentary $99 Recovery Room Day Pass with any Crown & Roots Head Spa experience or Mane Revival package.

Let them help you experience another side of The Guild at Modern Health & Wellness Milwaukee | Natural Healing Collective WI

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