Recommendations for Your Summer Reading

Author of Every Summer After, Carley Fortune joins us today to discuss summer reading and her new book Meet Me at the Lake. Carley will go over what makes her the go-to summer book recommender, her top recommendations for summer reading and summer travel traditions. She will also give insight to why she likes writing beach reads and everything about her new book which became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller!

Curious about what she’ll be recommending? Here’s a sneak peek at her list:



ON FIRE ISLAND by Jane L. Rosen, a surprising new novel about a book editor spending one last summer on Fire Island after her unexpected death

by Jane L. Rosen, a surprising new novel about a book editor spending one last summer on Fire Island after her unexpected death MRS. NASH’S ASHES by Sarah Adler, which takes you on the road trip of a lifetime with a starry-eyed romantic, a cynical writer, and (the ashes of) her elderly best friend

by Sarah Adler, which takes you on the road trip of a lifetime with a starry-eyed romantic, a cynical writer, and (the ashes of) her elderly best friend MUCH ADO ABOUT NADA by Uzma Jalaluddin, a second-chance romance set at a massive Muslim conference, inspired by Jane Austen’s Persuasion

by Uzma Jalaluddin, a second-chance romance set at a massive Muslim conference, inspired by Jane Austen’s Persuasion SUNSHINE NAILS by Mai Nguyen, a tender debut about a Vietnamese Canadian family in Toronto who will do whatever it takes to protect their no-frills nail salon

In addition to recommending her favorite books of the summer, Carley can also talk about her new novel MEET ME AT THE LAKE, which became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller this May: a sweeping nostalgic lakeside romance about chance encounters, life-changing choices, and the power of forgiveness. Split into dual timelines, Meet Me at the Lake is told over the course of one day and one summer, a decade later. Fortune’s new novel returns to lake country to explore a fantasy that most have only imagined: a second chance with the one that got away. The one person we can’t help but wonder: if the timing and circumstances had been different, would we be together now? The intensity, uncertainty, heartbreak, and red-hot passion between Fern and Will is palpable as they find themselves reunited after a decade apart.