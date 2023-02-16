Recognizing Artists in Our Community

If you've ever been to Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters in Menomonee Falls, then you've seen the beautiful mural by Emma Daisy. Today we have Daisy along with Fiddleheads owner Ray Marcy.

Fiddleheads is hosting a celebratory gala on Wednesday, March 1, from 6 pm – 9 pm. The gala will take place in downtown Milwaukee at the Fiddleheads cafe inside BMO Tower (790 N Water St. Milwaukee, WI 53202). This gala is intended to honor the local art community with a particular spotlight on the artists Fiddleheads has commissioned over the years to create pieces for their cafes.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 1 to attend the gala. For more information, visit fiddleheadscoffee.com/celebratingartists.