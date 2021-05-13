Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Recognizing and Helping Older Americans

McLario, Helm, Bertling & Spiegel
Posted at 10:18 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:18:48-04

Al Spiegel is a partner at Mclario, Helm, Bertling and Spiegel. He joins us to talk about Older American’s Month. This year's theme is Communities of Strength. Al will talk about the legal issues that older people face. He will also give suggestions for talking to your parents about their estate plans as well as address abuse and scams.

For more information: Subscribe to their YouTube channel or follow them on Facebook @Mclariolaw to check out their video series this month diving in to each of the areas we discussed today more in-depth. You can visit their website or give them a call.
Mclario.com
262-251-4210

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019