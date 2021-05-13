Recognizing and Helping Older Americans

Al Spiegel is a partner at Mclario, Helm, Bertling and Spiegel. He joins us to talk about Older American’s Month. This year's theme is Communities of Strength . Al will talk about the legal issues that older people face. He will also give suggestions for talking to your parents about their estate plans as well as address abuse and scams.

For more information: Subscribe to their YouTube channel or follow them on Facebook @Mclariolaw to check out their video series this month diving in to each of the areas we discussed today more in-depth. You can visit their website or give them a call.

Mclario.com

262-251-4210