Reclaim Your Space In The Basement

with Accurate Basement Repair
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 11:55:17-04

Christopher Mancuso is the President of Accurate Basement Repair. They do foundation restoration, waterproofing and more. Basically they like to say they fix bad basements. Christopher joins us today from the Realtors Home and Garden Show at State Fair Park.

Christopher will explain how they can help you have a healthy basement and reclaim that space. Take a good look at your basement walls and floors. Call 414-744-6900 to set up an appointment for a free evaluation. Mention Morning Blend when setting up your evaluation and you could get a Free sump pump with any new drain tile system. Visit them at booth #552 at the Realtors Home and Garden Show.

