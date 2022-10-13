Receive Care While Living at Home

SYNERGY Homecare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and respite. Ruth Busalacchi and Gerianne Prom join us today to tell us everything we should know.

Education and consultation regarding Medicare and Medicare options is always provided at no charge. Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 or 262 235 0640. For a free Medicare consultation, call Geri at 414-253-4600. More information is also available at their website.