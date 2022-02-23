Rebuilding The Workplace Culture

In a recent Gallup study, 72% of employees reported working harder now than the previous year while only 47% of employees feel like they are thriving in their lives. These stats reflect a perfect storm situation occurring in many workplaces. Employees are over-worked and burned out PLUS employees are feeling disconnected and disengaged as remote working and hybrid working models continue as the norm. As a result, persistent feelings of isolation and disconnection are exasperating employee stress and burnout. Beth Ridley joins us today to share a few easy to implement solutions leaders of workplaces can use to reignite meaningful connections and a positive workplace culture.

