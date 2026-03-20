Celebrating its 100th year, the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show, presented by Unilock, offers inspiration for every season of living. Learn about the latest home improvement tips and trends, attend free seminars by area professionals and sample culinary delights prepared by some of southeastern Wisconsin’s most talented chefs. Molly visited with Elias McDonald of Excel Custom Decks. They build outdoor living spaces with a custom design. Right now save 5% up to $500 and enjoy free consultations! Visit them at the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show now through March 29th. (they are closed Monday and Tuesday)