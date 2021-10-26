Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Real Fruit Smoothies!

with Planet Smoothie
Posted at 10:15 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 11:15:35-04

Smoothies are on the menu today with Planet Smoothie. Sherri Luckett is the owner and operator. She will show us what makes these smoothies extra special. At Planet Smoothie you can choose the category that best fits your lifestyle. Planet Smoothie is located at 5464 N. Port Rd Suite 2 in Glendale. Right next to Toppers Pizza.
(414) 312-7074

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019