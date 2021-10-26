Real Fruit Smoothies!

Smoothies are on the menu today with Planet Smoothie. Sherri Luckett is the owner and operator. She will show us what makes these smoothies extra special. At Planet Smoothie you can choose the category that best fits your lifestyle. Planet Smoothie is located at 5464 N. Port Rd Suite 2 in Glendale. Right next to Toppers Pizza.
(414) 312-7074
Posted at 10:15 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 11:15:35-04
Smoothies are on the menu today with Planet Smoothie. Sherri Luckett is the owner and operator. She will show us what makes these smoothies extra special. At Planet Smoothie you can choose the category that best fits your lifestyle. Planet Smoothie is located at 5464 N. Port Rd Suite 2 in Glendale. Right next to Toppers Pizza.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.