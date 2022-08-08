Real Farms. Real Family. Real Pork

The mission of Wisconsin Pork Association is to promote and protect the state's pork industry in order to ensure the industry's success. One way that they promote is having real producers serving consumers real pork at the Pork Schoppe. Pork is raised by real farmers on real farms in Wisconsin. Many who volunteer their time to promote pork at the Pork Schoppe.

The Wisconsin Pork Association's executive vice president, Keri Retallick, joins us to discuss real pork. Visit the Pork Schoppe at the Wisconsin State Fair and purchase nutritious, delicious pork. Buy a butterfly pork chop and drink with a coupon for only $9.50, regular price of $12 - that's $2.50 off of your order! For more information, please visit www.wppa.org