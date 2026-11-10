Ready to Be Your Own Boss? Start Small and Build Big

You don’t have to quit your day job to start building something of your own. Milwaukee entrepreneur Adam Albrecht, founder and CEO of advertising agency The Weaponry, is sharing lessons from his own journey in his new book, Build Your Own Damn Business.

Written for aspiring mid-career entrepreneurs, the book tackles the fears and misconceptions that often keep people from getting started. Adam’s advice includes starting small, connecting with other entrepreneurs and choosing a field you genuinely care about.

His message? Entrepreneurship doesn’t require having everything figured out from day one. With the right strategy, you can begin while maintaining your current career.

Learn more at The Weaponry.