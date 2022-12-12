Reaching Out to Loved Ones Who Have Passed

Have you lost a loved one? Looking to reach out to them this holiday season? Lisa Raine, Evidential Medium and owner of Heavenly Soul and Spirit, joins us to share her gift. She offers psychic readings and animal communication. For those viewing today, Lisa is offering a 10% discount through December 30 for mentioning "The Morning Blend". This is eligible for zoom or phone psychic or evidential medium readings.

To learn more, please visit HeavenlySoulandSpirit.com or call Lisa at 414-803-6598 or email her at Lisa@HeavenlySoulandSpirit.com