re:Craft and Relic is hosting their Spring Market event. This is a two-day, indoor, ticketed shopping event held inside the Milwaukee County Sports Complex. This event features over 160 artists, makers, vintage curators and pop up boutiques from around the Midwest. Plus, there is also live music, food trucks and mobile boutiques. This is one event you won't want to miss!

Date: April 5th - 6th, 2025

Location: MKE County Sports Complex - 6000 W Ryan Rd Franklin, WI 53132

Website:https://www.recraftandrelic.com/spring-market