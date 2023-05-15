Morgan Krause from Ray of Hope for Ovarian Cancer Cure Inc. is here today to tell us about the organization's mission to bring the community together to raise awareness to ovarian cancer and finding a cure. Ray of Hope brings researchers, nurses, doctors and community members impacted by ovarian cancer together to celebrate the triumphs, share losses and raise funds for advanced research. Morgan will share her personal journey and what brought her to Ray of Hope along with information about Ray of Hope's upcoming walk/run event on June 3 at Hoyt Park. For more information, visit online at Ray of Hope for Ovarian Cancer Cure Inc.