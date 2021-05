Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Raven Jemison, is back after another Bucks playoff win! Raven is a female trailblazer in the world of sports management, and she’s worked with the NFL, NHL, MLB, and now the NBA. Today, Raven joins us to talk about last night’s game and her adjustment to life in Milwaukee.

The Bucks will continue their playoff run tomorrow against the Miami Heat in game 4! Tip-off from Miami is set for 12:30 p.m. CT.