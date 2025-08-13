Rally Round for Children’s Wisconsin, a celebratory pep rally for patients, families, teams, care providers, and anyone wanting to support kids and their health. The event, scheduled to take place at the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park on September 13, will offer a diverse range of activities for attendees of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities, including music, games, sports, maker spaces, food trucks, and more. Participants will also have the opportunity to form a team to fundraise for Children’s Wisconsin and honor loved ones by walking or running on the Milwaukee Mile track. This is the inaugural Rally Round.

Right now, registration is $5 off, making it only $25 total, including parking. For more information and to register, visit Children's Wisconsin.