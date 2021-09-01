Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Raising Awareness Around Suicide

With The Code 9 Project
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 11:32:47-04

Suicide is a national health problem, and it’s also one of the leading causes of preventable death in our nation. Since September is national suicide prevention awareness month, now’s the time to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around the topic. The Code 9 Project is an organization that can help. They provide education and training for first responders, veterans, and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide. President of The Code 9 Project, Brandielee Baker, joins us this morning to discuss the resources available.

The Code 9 Project has a helpline, 844-HOPE-247, available 24/7 for all frontline workers, first responders and veterans. For more information, visit thecode9project.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019