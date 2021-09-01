Raising Awareness Around Suicide

Suicide is a national health problem, and it’s also one of the leading causes of preventable death in our nation. Since September is national suicide prevention awareness month, now’s the time to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around the topic. The Code 9 Project is an organization that can help. They provide education and training for first responders, veterans, and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide. President of The Code 9 Project, Brandielee Baker, joins us this morning to discuss the resources available.

The Code 9 Project has a helpline, 844-HOPE-247, available 24/7 for all frontline workers, first responders and veterans. For more information, visit thecode9project.org.