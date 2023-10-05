Quick Relief in a Mental Health Crisis

Everyone knows that finding the help necessary for a mental health crisis almost immediately can be next to impossible, but that doesn't mean that you should give up. If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health issues, know that there is someone near by the wants to give you the assistance you need as soon as possible.

Today on the show is Susan Mueller, CEO and Founder of Relief Mental Health. Relief Mental Health is a outpatient provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), esketamine (Spravato), traditional psychiatry services (medication management) and talk therapy for the treatment of depression, OCD, anxiety and other diagnoses. The companies mission is to get you the help that you need, especially when nothing else seem to be working. They work with innovative treatments when the traditional ones don't work or aren't enough. The Treatments are covered by insurance and the doctors are constantly striving to help anyone who walks through their doors.

Located in West Allis at 2448 S. 102nd Street, Suite 180, please feel free to stop in. However, if you feel safer emailing or calling those will be info@feliefmh.com and 1(855)205-4764. Otherwise, visit their website at reliefmh.com.