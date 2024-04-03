Watch Now
Quick and Easy Spring Makeup Looks!

Merle Norman
Posted at 10:23 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 11:23:51-04

Debby Hagie joins us live from her studio in Hales Corners to talk quick and easy spring makeup looks featuring Eye Shadow Sticks. Eye Shadow Sticks are long-lasting cream eye shadow that are versatile and so easy to use. If you have never tried a Shadow Stick yet, Debby gives you an inside look to what you're missing out on! These shadows are long wearing and waterproof. The formula is infused with Vitamin E to help prevent the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. With 13 great colors, there is a color for everyone.

There are Merle Norman studios in Brookfield Square as well as Hales Corner- where you'll find Debby! There are also shops in downtown Oconomowoc and downtown Grafton!

