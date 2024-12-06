Quick and Easy Skin Care Services

Dr. Deborah Manjoney, founder and operator of Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa, joins the show to discuss some services with no recovery time and beautiful results!

Their advanced medical facials include Hydrafacial, Geneo Glo, and Aquafirm XS. All are customized to an individual’s needs, and are cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing.

Treat yourself and get ready to face the chaos that often accompanies the holidays.

In past years, they have celebrated the season with a "12 Days of Christmas" specials. This year, they decided to do 5 Golden Rings and offer their most popular services in 5 days. Anyone can purchase by phone or in person. Anyone who doesn't see the special that they would like, can still get a great deal by purchasing gift cards following the 5 days of specials. All gift cards purchased after our 5 days of specials will come with an additional $20 of value, on a promotional card, per $100 spent.

Call today to schedule an appointment

1231 George Towne Dr., Suite G

Pewaukee, WI 53072

262-746-9088

