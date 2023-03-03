Quick and Easy Kitchen Hacks

Chef Tyler Mader joins us today to reveal the perfect kitchen hacks for cooling down white wine and creating the perfect crisp for fried or roasted potatoes. Tyler is a classically trained chef and is passionate about food and restaurants. He is also the host of original food series The Mader Menu.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 11:32:11-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.