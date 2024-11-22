Quick and Cozy Recipes the Whole Family Will Enjoy!

Joining us today is #1 NYTimes bestselling author, Tieghan Gerard, out with her new book, HALF BAKED HARVEST QUICK & COZY, a collection of more than 120 recipes that are short on time yet big on flavor.

Half Baked Harvest Quick and Cozy is a collection of recipes that reflect the way she cooks now: simple ingredients, easy to get on the table, short on time yet big on flavor. This collection leans into the comfort food she’s known for, but with an eye toward quick and easy prep. With many recipes doable in one pot or pan, most in under forty-five minutes, and a more-is-more focus on flavor (but not ingredients), you’ll be feasting fast.