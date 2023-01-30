Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Quantum Leap

The Drama is Back
As season one of the hit series, Quantum Leap continues, NBC has renewed the freshman drama for a second season. Today we speak with the stars of the series Ernie Hudson and Caitlin Bassett. It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 9 pm on TMJ4
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 11:32:07-05

As season one of the hit series, Quantum Leap continues, NBC has renewed the freshman drama for a second season. Today we speak with the stars of the series Ernie Hudson and Caitlin Bassett.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.
Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 9 pm on TMJ4

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes