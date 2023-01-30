As season one of the hit series, Quantum Leap continues, NBC has renewed the freshman drama for a second season. Today we speak with the stars of the series Ernie Hudson and Caitlin Bassett.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 9 pm on TMJ4

