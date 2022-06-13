Quality and Affordable Clothing For Families

Just Between Friends is having a huge multi family consistent event where over 450 families sell gently used children's and maternity clothing. Melinda Monsoor and Melinda Herbert are here to tell us all about it. The event has lots of good quality clothes to choose from and there's also baby equipment. You can also bring your kids, making it a great shopping experience for families.

The event will take place June 12-15 at the WI Center. Sales are happening on Tuesday 6/14 and Wednesday 6/15. The 75% sale will be on Wednesday from 5-6pm.

