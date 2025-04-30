Putting Your Peace First Without the Guilt

Please Excuse My Boundaries is a raw, unapologetic exploration of what happens when we trade authenticity for acceptance—and what it takes to reclaim ourselves. Through personal stories and hard-earned lessons, author Kristy Jean unpacks the ways she excused her fears, ignored her needs, and let others dictate her worth. But this isn’t just her story—it’s an invitation to examine your own.

Kristy also has an upcoming book signing on May 3rd at Blue House Books in Kenosha, WI. You don't want to miss your opportunity to meet the author who is changing the way people set their own boundaries.

To get a copy of your own visit Blue House Books

or Wonderland Bookshop

When : Saturday May 3, 2025

Where: Blue House Books — Kenosha, WI