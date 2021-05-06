With spring here and the summer months approaching, you may be worried about showing more skin, especially if you are self-conscious of conditions such facial acne scars, fine lines and neck wrinkles. Beauty Expert, Cheryl Kramer Kaye is here to talk about SkinPen Precision treatment, which now is clinically proven to safely and effectively treat all three conditions.
Putting Your Best Face Forward This Spring
A Beauty Expert Shares a Great Treatment Option!
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:38:42-04
