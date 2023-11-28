Putting the Brakes on Distracted Driving

According to Cambridge Mobile Telematics data, unsafe driving increases by more than 9% during the Thanksgiving holiday. Joan Woodward, President of Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, Senior Vice President at Cambridge Mobile Telematics, share that with more and more people on the road, it is important and you and your loved ones stay safe. Think about all the ways you can stay safe when going home to celebrate with others. People want their friends and families to stay safe, and now 70% of those people are saying that they feel driving is more unsafe than it has been the last few years. There are so many different forms of distracted driving, so make sure you take care of every potential problem before hitting the road.

