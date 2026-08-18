Put Your Paws In to Help Pets Find Homes

Clear the Shelters is back for it's 12th year! Shelters nationwide are full or at capacity. Join the movement and support this kennel clearing campaign. This time, Longtime Partner, Hill's Pet Nutrition is is stepping in as it's first-ever presenting sponsor! Animal rescuer and best-selling author, Hannah Shaw, is here with advice for new adopters and how to get involved.

Hannah Shaw is an award-winning kitten rescuer, humane educator and New York Times bestselling author who has dedicated her life to innovating kitten care and protecting the most vulnerable felines. Through her project Kitten Lady [kittenlady.org] , she creates educational content used by shelters, rescues and foster parents worldwide, with over 4 million followers across social media platforms. Shaw is the founder of the nonprofit Orphan Kitten Club [orphankittenclub.org] and author of “Tiny But Mighty and Cats of the World.” Join her on her next mission, Clear the Shelters.

Find more information here: Help Shelter Pets Find Homes | Hill's Pet US