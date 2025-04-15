Mahone Foundation Career Exploration Organization (CEO) scholarships, along with Herzing University and Carthage College scholarships will be awarded to high school students selected from more than 100 scholarship applications. Students attending Kenosha Unified School District high schools, Shoreland Lutheran, Christian Life, St. Joseph Catholic Academy High School, Racine Unified School District high schools, The Prairie School, St. Catherine’s, and Racine Lutheran were eligible to submit applications.

This marks the first time in the 25-year history of Reaching for Rainbows that scholarships will be awarded to students from both Kenosha and Racine.

The 25th Anniversary Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" Scholarship Gala takes place Friday, May 9, at the N. E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center (TARC) on the campus of Carthage College in Kenosha. The evening’s festivities begin with a reception at 5 pm followed by the dinner program at 6:15 pm!

For more information visit: Mahone Family Foundation !