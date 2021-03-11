Menu

Pups Ready to Go to Their Furever Home!

Lucky Mutts
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:27:37-05

In the last month Lucky Mutts has taken in 71 dogs and found many of them adoptive homes! Lucky Mutts Rescue is hosting a fundraising event next Saturday, March 20th from 11am-3pm to have pictures with the Easter Bunny. We will have available dogs visiting and are excited to have families, adopted dogs, and more to stop by for pictures with the Easter Bunny. Being a non-profit we are so grateful for our supporters and the donations that we get to help support our dogs! Currently we have 46 dogs still waiting for their forever homes. Description of Your Product, Service or Event: Pictures with the Easter Bunny, Saturday March 20th, 11am-3pm, with a suggested donation of $10. Pictures will be printed and ready to take home immediately. Carrie Zackie- Events Coordinator will share info on the fundraiser and tell us about some of the pups available.

