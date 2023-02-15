Puppy and Dog Training Classes at Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society offers in-person manners classes for dogs over 4 months old. They meet once a week, on the same day and time, for 6 weeks. Right now, we still have space in some of our classes starting later this month and in March. Stacy Oatman is here to tell us more about puppy training and dog manners classes. The Wisconsin Humane Society is also offering puppy enrichment dropoffs. It is a service for puppies 8-16 weeks old. It’s a wonderful opportunity for your young pup to interact with new puppies, spaces, objects, and people in a supervised setting.

Parents can drop off their vaccinated puppies for one-hour sessions on select days our Milwaukee Campus. These sessions can help develop social skills, build confidence, and each puppy in attendance also gets some one-on-one training. These classes and dropoffs require pre-registration.

You can sign up for as many or as few sessions as you’d like. For more information or to register, visit our website wihumane.org and click on “Calendar of Events.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

