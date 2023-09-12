Cream City Coffee is ready to kick off the fall season with their fall specials! Autumn themed pastries and drinks like the pumpkin spice latte, spiked apple cider, apple danishes and more can be found at Cream City Coffee. Today Morning Blend Correspondent, Andrea Boehlke visit with Chef Patrick Sepe to explore all the flavors that Cream City Coffee is offering this season. Conveniently located right off the sky walk on the second floor of thePotawatomi Hotel and Casino, stop in!
Pumpkin Spice and Fall Specials
Cream City Coffee in the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 11:15:10-04
