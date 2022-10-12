Pumpkin Pancake Sausage Bites for a Taste of Fall

Although pancakes and sausage are classic sit-down breakfast faire, these sweet and savory mini muffins are perfect for a breakfast-on-the-go, or really any meal or snack during the day. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will share how to combine a delicious pumpkin pancake batter, Jones Maple Sausage links and diced apples into a flavorful fall fiesta for your taste buds. These bites are simple to make in advance, so keep fresh in the refrigerator or freeze then reheat whenever hunger strikes. Serve with real Wisconsin maple syrup for breakfast, brunch, breakfast-for-dinner or an after school snack. For the recipe, please click here.

Jones Dairy Farm has been making high quality, clean label breakfast meats like All Natural, Breakfast Sausage for more than 130 years. Jones Sausage is based on an original family recipe and made in small batches from only fresh never frozen pork, chicken and turkey meat from local producers in the Midwest.

