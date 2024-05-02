Psychic Readings in Time For Mother's Day

Lisa Raine, Evidential Medium and owner of Heavenly Soul & Spirit joins the yellow couch today. She offers psychic, evidential medium and animal readings. With Mother's Day approaching, Lisa says it is a good time to share with your mom if she has passed.
Heavenly Soul and Spirit has lowered prices for 30-minute and one-hour readings good through June 15, 2024. This is for a zoom or phone reading; psychic, evidential medium or animal reading.
Go to www.HeavenlySoulandSpirit.com, and book a Zoom reading or call to schedule an in-person reading! 414-803-6958.
Posted at 10:44 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 11:44:49-04
